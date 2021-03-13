FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) Shares Sold by Krane Funds Advisors LLC

Krane Funds Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) by 14.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 119,755 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 19,835 shares during the quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in FuelCell Energy were worth $1,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FuelCell Energy by 50.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,193,130 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $236,728,000 after buying an additional 7,133,237 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in FuelCell Energy by 1,095.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,329,928 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,051,403 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in FuelCell Energy by 572.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,606,939 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $29,120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219,260 shares during the period. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy during the third quarter valued at about $4,280,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $20,553,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FCEL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FuelCell Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of FuelCell Energy from $8.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of FuelCell Energy from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of FuelCell Energy in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. FuelCell Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:FCEL traded down $0.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.91. 1,447,291 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,703,488. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.21 and a beta of 5.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.74. FuelCell Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $29.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.52.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The energy company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $17.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.92 million. FuelCell Energy had a negative return on equity of 74.92% and a negative net margin of 162.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that FuelCell Energy, Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Jennifer D. Arasimowicz sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.69, for a total value of $37,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $248,745.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jason Few purchased 11,000 shares of FuelCell Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.99 per share, with a total value of $197,890.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,134 shares in the company, valued at $398,190.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About FuelCell Energy

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed baseload power generation. The company offers SureSource product line based on carbonate fuel cell technology in various configurations, including on-site power, utility grid support, distributed hydrogen, and carbon utilization, as well as micro-grid and multi-megawatt applications; and SureSource Recovery power plants for natural gas pipeline applications.

