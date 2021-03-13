FUD.finance (FUD) Price Tops $43.69 on Top Exchanges

FUD.finance (CURRENCY:FUD) traded 26.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 13th. One FUD.finance token can now be bought for $43.69 or 0.00071504 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, FUD.finance has traded 36.7% higher against the US dollar. FUD.finance has a total market cap of $1.02 million and approximately $77,913.00 worth of FUD.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $280.96 or 0.00459858 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001636 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.78 or 0.00061840 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000757 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.25 or 0.00051154 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.81 or 0.00068428 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.84 or 0.00083211 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $313.49 or 0.00513098 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.37 or 0.00012056 BTC.

FUD.finance’s total supply is 23,621 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,414 tokens. The official website for FUD.finance is fud.finance

