FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) PT Raised to $165.00

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Truist Securities from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Truist Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 31.18% from the stock’s current price.
Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist increased their target price on FTI Consulting from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FTI Consulting from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st.
NYSE FCN opened at $125.78 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $113.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. FTI Consulting has a 52 week low of $94.87 and a 52 week high of $144.10. The company has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.83 and a beta of 0.41.
In other FTI Consulting news, CFO Ajay Sabherwal sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.07, for a total transaction of $1,170,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,555,860.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in FTI Consulting by 40.6% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 36,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,973,000 after buying an additional 10,470 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in FTI Consulting during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,187,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in FTI Consulting by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 85,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,518,000 after buying an additional 17,050 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Limited purchased a new position in FTI Consulting during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,691,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in FTI Consulting during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $319,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.33% of the company’s stock.
FTI Consulting Company Profile
FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. Its Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides business transformation, transactions, turnaround, restructuring, and bankruptcy services. The company's Forensic and Litigation Consulting segment offers anti-corruption/anti-money laundering investigations and compliance, and data and analytics, as well as compliance, monitoring, and receivership services; cybersecurity, forensic accounting and advisory, and global risk and investigations practice; and construction solutions, dispute advisory, trial, insurance claims, health and environmental solutions, and export controls and sanctions.
