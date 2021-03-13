FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) PT Raised to $165.00

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Truist Securities from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Truist Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 31.18% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist increased their target price on FTI Consulting from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FTI Consulting from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st.

Get FTI Consulting alerts:

NYSE FCN opened at $125.78 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $113.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. FTI Consulting has a 52 week low of $94.87 and a 52 week high of $144.10. The company has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.83 and a beta of 0.41.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.44. FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 7.56%. The firm had revenue of $626.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $617.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that FTI Consulting will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

In other FTI Consulting news, CFO Ajay Sabherwal sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.07, for a total transaction of $1,170,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,555,860.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in FTI Consulting by 40.6% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 36,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,973,000 after buying an additional 10,470 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in FTI Consulting during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,187,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in FTI Consulting by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 85,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,518,000 after buying an additional 17,050 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Limited purchased a new position in FTI Consulting during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,691,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in FTI Consulting during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $319,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.33% of the company’s stock.

FTI Consulting Company Profile

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. Its Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides business transformation, transactions, turnaround, restructuring, and bankruptcy services. The company's Forensic and Litigation Consulting segment offers anti-corruption/anti-money laundering investigations and compliance, and data and analytics, as well as compliance, monitoring, and receivership services; cybersecurity, forensic accounting and advisory, and global risk and investigations practice; and construction solutions, dispute advisory, trial, insurance claims, health and environmental solutions, and export controls and sanctions.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Receive News & Ratings for FTI Consulting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTI Consulting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.