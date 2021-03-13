Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Frequency Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It is focused on harnessing the body’s innate biology to repair or reverse damage caused by a broad range of degenerative diseases. The company’s lead product candidate, FX-322, is in clinical development and is designed to regenerate auditory hair cells to restore hearing function in patients with sensorineural hearing loss. Frequency Therapeutics Inc. is headquartered in Woburn, Mass. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Frequency Therapeutics from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Frequency Therapeutics from $48.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on shares of Frequency Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They issued a buy rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:FREQ opened at $41.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -58.83 and a beta of 0.69. Frequency Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $14.50 and a 1 year high of $58.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.15.

In other Frequency Therapeutics news, Director Joel S. Marcus sold 19,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.89, for a total transaction of $726,733.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 317,390 shares in the company, valued at $11,708,517.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David L. Lucchino sold 9,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.43, for a total transaction of $474,848.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 317,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,011,625.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 180,708 shares of company stock valued at $7,210,162 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FREQ. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Frequency Therapeutics by 58.8% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,412,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,563,000 after buying an additional 1,263,778 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Frequency Therapeutics by 62.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,571,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,686,000 after buying an additional 988,842 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Frequency Therapeutics by 3,359.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 403,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,222,000 after buying an additional 391,680 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Frequency Therapeutics by 674.6% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 400,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,701,000 after buying an additional 349,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Frequency Therapeutics by 7.3% during the third quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 3,256,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,558,000 after buying an additional 222,222 shares during the last quarter. 57.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Frequency Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on harnessing the body's innate biology to repair or reverse damage caused by a broad range of degenerative diseases. Its Progenitor Cell Activation approach, uses combinations of small molecules to activate progenitor cells within the body to create functional tissue.

