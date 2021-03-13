freenet (FRA:FNTN) PT Set at €24.00 by Barclays

Barclays set a €24.00 ($28.24) price target on freenet (FRA:FNTN) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

FNTN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Warburg Research set a €24.00 ($28.24) price target on freenet and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €25.50 ($30.00) target price on shares of freenet and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €20.00 ($23.53) price target on shares of freenet and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €16.00 ($18.82) target price on freenet and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €23.00 ($27.06) price target on freenet and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €21.36 ($25.13).

FNTN stock opened at €20.35 ($23.94) on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €18.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is €17.55. freenet has a 12-month low of €3.22 ($3.79) and a 12-month high of €32.92 ($38.73).

freenet AG provides telecommunication, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the area of mobile voice and data services. The Mobile Communications segment engages in distribution and sales of mobile communications devices, and additional services, such as marketing and digital lifestyle; mobile phone accessories, home entertainment, which includes music and video offering, and services, applications, and devices connected to internet; and offers mobile tariff portfolio, which comprises Telekom, Vodafone, and Telefonica Deutschland.

