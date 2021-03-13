Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) Price Target Increased to C$10.00 by Analysts at Eight Capital

Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) had its price objective raised by Eight Capital from C$6.60 to C$10.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on FRU. Scotiabank increased their price target on Freehold Royalties from C$7.25 to C$8.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Freehold Royalties to C$9.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Cormark upped their price objective on Freehold Royalties from C$7.75 to C$10.00 in a research note on Tuesday. TD Securities upped their price objective on Freehold Royalties from C$9.00 to C$9.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Freehold Royalties from C$8.50 to C$10.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Freehold Royalties currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$9.40.

FRU opened at C$7.58 on Friday. Freehold Royalties has a 12-month low of C$2.30 and a 12-month high of C$8.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$6.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$5.02. The company has a market capitalization of C$996.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.17.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Freehold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -247.92%.

About Freehold Royalties

Freehold Royalties Ltd., an oil and gas royalty company, owns working interests in oil, natural gas, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company holds approximately 6.8 million gross acres of land from northeastern British Columbia to southern Ontario. It has interests in approximately 44,000 wells and receives royalty from 300 industry operators.

