Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) Price Target Increased to C$10.00 by Analysts at Cormark

Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) had its target price boosted by Cormark from C$7.75 to C$10.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Cormark also issued estimates for Freehold Royalties’ Q1 2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$6.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$7.25 to C$8.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$8.50 to C$10.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$8.50 to C$10.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$9.40.

TSE:FRU opened at C$7.58 on Tuesday. Freehold Royalties has a 12-month low of C$2.30 and a 12-month high of C$8.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.39. The firm has a market capitalization of C$996.28 million and a PE ratio of -63.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$6.47 and a 200 day moving average price of C$5.02.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. Freehold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio is currently -247.92%.

Freehold Royalties Company Profile

Freehold Royalties Ltd., an oil and gas royalty company, owns working interests in oil, natural gas, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company holds approximately 6.8 million gross acres of land from northeastern British Columbia to southern Ontario. It has interests in approximately 44,000 wells and receives royalty from 300 industry operators.

