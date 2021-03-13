Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) Shares Acquired by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,207,039 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 518,671 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 16.96% of Franklin Street Properties worth $79,564,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSP. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 247,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $904,000 after buying an additional 10,367 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Franklin Street Properties by 8.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,322,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,839,000 after acquiring an additional 106,630 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Franklin Street Properties by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 154,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 35,963 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 66,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 2,675 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co increased its stake in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 39.0% in the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 43,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 12,329 shares during the period. 78.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Franklin Street Properties alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FSP. TheStreet raised Franklin Street Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Franklin Street Properties from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.31.

In other Franklin Street Properties news, Director Dennis J. Mcgillicuddy bought 122,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.34 per share, with a total value of $532,639.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,195.16. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Brian N. Hansen purchased 62,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.14 per share, for a total transaction of $258,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 141,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $584,460.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

FSP opened at $6.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $683.68 million, a PE ratio of -318.50 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.43 and its 200-day moving average is $4.37. Franklin Street Properties Corp. has a one year low of $3.34 and a one year high of $6.78.

Franklin Street Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.09. Franklin Street Properties had a negative net margin of 0.46% and a negative return on equity of 0.16%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Franklin Street Properties Corp. will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. Franklin Street Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.56%.

About Franklin Street Properties

Franklin Street Properties Corp., based in Wakefield, Massachusetts, is focused on infill and central business district (CBD) office properties in the U.S. Sunbelt and Mountain West, as well as select opportunistic markets. FSP seeks value-oriented investments with an eye towards long-term growth and appreciation, as well as current income.

Further Reading: Back-End Load

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Street Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Street Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.