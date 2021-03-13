Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) Shares Purchased by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) by 72.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 469,126 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 197,354 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned 0.14% of Fortive worth $33,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc boosted its stake in Fortive by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 44,589 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,158,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in Fortive by 86.8% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 67,373 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,771,000 after purchasing an additional 31,303 shares in the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in Fortive by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 800,978 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,725,000 after purchasing an additional 83,500 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Fortive by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 20,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fortive by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,641,227 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $201,288,000 after acquiring an additional 161,456 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Christopher M. Mulhall sold 550 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.54, for a total transaction of $36,597.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $859,364.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Charles E. Mclaughlin sold 14,322 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.16, for a total value of $961,865.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 84,071 shares of company stock worth $5,739,984. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FTV. Zacks Investment Research raised Fortive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Barclays lowered Fortive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group initiated coverage on Fortive in a report on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Fortive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Fortive from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.21.

NYSE FTV traded down $0.76 during trading on Friday, hitting $67.42. 59,175 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,336,384. Fortive Co. has a 12 month low of $37.31 and a 12 month high of $82.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $22.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.42, a PEG ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.14.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. Fortive had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 8.21%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Fortive Co. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.05%.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, facilities management, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications, as well as environmental, health, and safety applications.

