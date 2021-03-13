Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Insider Hau N. Thai-Tang Sells 90,000 Shares

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) insider Hau N. Thai-Tang sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.87, for a total value of $1,158,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 727,651 shares in the company, valued at $9,364,868.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Ford Motor stock opened at $13.37 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. The firm has a market cap of $53.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -334.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.27. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $3.96 and a twelve month high of $13.43.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.41. The company had revenue of $33.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.89 billion. Ford Motor had a positive return on equity of 2.48% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. Equities analysts expect that Ford Motor will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Ford Motor from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered Ford Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Benchmark boosted their target price on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $14.00 target price on Ford Motor and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Ford Motor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.78.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the third quarter worth $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 250.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 2,800 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Costello Asset Management INC increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 3,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Institutional investors own 48.81% of the company’s stock.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Further Reading: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.