Forbes J M & Co. LLP Sells 430 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Forbes J M & Co. LLP lessened its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 46.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 505 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 430 shares during the quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $885,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on GOOG shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2,390.00 price target (up from $2,050.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,184.71.

GOOG traded down $59.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $2,055.51. The stock had a trading volume of 92,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,631,957. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2,025.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,752.20. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,013.54 and a one year high of $2,152.68.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.91 by $6.39. The firm had revenue of $56.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.86 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $15.35 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,762.01, for a total transaction of $2,440,383.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,152,099.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 30 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,764.42, for a total value of $52,932.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,492,699.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,377 shares of company stock valued at $14,495,463 over the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

