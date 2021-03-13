Forbes J M & Co. LLP Purchases 246 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Forbes J M & Co. LLP lifted its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,177 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 246 shares during the quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $9,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 4,326 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,575,000 after buying an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Broadcom by 7.9% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 54,791 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $19,961,000 after purchasing an additional 4,008 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in Broadcom by 11.0% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 19,983 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983 shares in the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. boosted its position in Broadcom by 41.8% during the third quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 4,112 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, STA Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Broadcom by 4.5% during the third quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,941 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. 80.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO traded down $4.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $448.84. The company had a trading volume of 98,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,941,024. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $467.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $408.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $155.67 and a 52-week high of $495.14. The stock has a market cap of $183.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.23, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.56 by $0.05. Broadcom had a return on equity of 35.23% and a net margin of 12.39%. The company had revenue of $6.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd will be paid a $3.60 dividend. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 19th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.05%.

AVGO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Broadcom from $470.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays raised their price objective on Broadcom from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Broadcom from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $439.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Broadcom from $480.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $459.74.

In other news, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 2,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.46, for a total transaction of $1,059,423.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Harry L. You sold 100 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $427.57, for a total value of $42,757.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 101,203 shares of company stock worth $43,576,187. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

