Forbes J M & Co. LLP Acquires 1,259 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Forbes J M & Co. LLP grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 116,429 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,259 shares during the period. Zoetis comprises approximately 2.8% of Forbes J M & Co. LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Forbes J M & Co. LLP’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $19,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Zoetis in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Zoetis in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Zoetis in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. 92.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Robert W. Scully bought 7,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $164.68 per share, with a total value of $1,249,921.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Edward Kelly sold 2,054 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.15, for a total transaction of $331,002.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,616,173.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:ZTS traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $152.53. 22,088 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,118,772. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.08, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71. Zoetis Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.14 and a 52 week high of $176.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $158.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 63.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is presently 27.47%.

ZTS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $197.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Zoetis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $166.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Zoetis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $167.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.08.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

