Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) Shares Sold by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp reduced its stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 31,811 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,765 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano were worth $2,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano during the first quarter worth $36,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 42.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 806 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano during the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Balentine LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano during the fourth quarter worth $206,000. 19.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on FMX shares. Itau BBA Securities lowered Fomento Económico Mexicano from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered Fomento Económico Mexicano from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Bank of America upgraded Fomento Económico Mexicano from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays lowered Fomento Económico Mexicano from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

NYSE:FMX traded down $1.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $74.13. The company had a trading volume of 31,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 582,318. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.30, a PEG ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.77. Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12-month low of $52.91 and a 12-month high of $79.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Fomento EconÃ³mico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including low-sugar or sugar-free carbonated beverages; refreshing juices, nectars, and fruit-based drinks; purified, and carbonated and flavored water; coffees, teas, and sports and energy drinks; and dairy products and products based on vegetable protein.

