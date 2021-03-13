Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX) Raised to Buy at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX) from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on FMX. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Itau BBA Securities cut shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Barclays cut shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $70.00.

NYSE:FMX opened at $74.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $70.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.85. The stock has a market cap of $26.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.76, a PEG ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 0.97. Fomento Económico Mexicano has a 1-year low of $52.91 and a 1-year high of $79.62.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd raised its stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 48.1% during the third quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 5,686,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,505,000 after acquiring an additional 1,847,702 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP acquired a new stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano during the third quarter worth about $61,194,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano during the fourth quarter worth about $68,916,000. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano during the fourth quarter worth about $57,149,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 25.6% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,683,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,001,000 after acquiring an additional 749,893 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.07% of the company’s stock.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Company Profile

Fomento EconÃ³mico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including low-sugar or sugar-free carbonated beverages; refreshing juices, nectars, and fruit-based drinks; purified, and carbonated and flavored water; coffees, teas, and sports and energy drinks; and dairy products and products based on vegetable protein.

