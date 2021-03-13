FOAM (FOAM) Trading 0.2% Higher Over Last Week

FOAM (CURRENCY:FOAM) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 13th. One FOAM token can currently be purchased for $0.0713 or 0.00000118 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, FOAM has traded up 0.2% against the dollar. FOAM has a total market cap of $22.08 million and $91,749.00 worth of FOAM was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.46 or 0.00050597 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.77 or 0.00011241 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $412.27 or 0.00684802 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000323 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 47.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001215 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.07 or 0.00066566 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001661 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 20.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.89 or 0.00038021 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.38 or 0.00025542 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001664 BTC.

About FOAM

FOAM (CRYPTO:FOAM) is a token. FOAM’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 309,863,720 tokens. The official website for FOAM is www.foam.space . The official message board for FOAM is blog.foam.space . The Reddit community for FOAM is /r/foamprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FOAM’s official Twitter account is @foamspace and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FOAM is an open protocol for decentralized, geospatial data markets. The protocol is designed to empower users to build a consensus-driven map of the world that can be trusted for every application. As technology evolves and changes, maps need to change too. FOAM secures physical space on the blockchain, harnessing the power of Ethereum with a cryptographic software utility token used to provide computational work and verification to the network. The component elements of the FOAM protocol are designed to provide spatial protocols, standards, and applications that bring geospatial data to blockchains and empower a consensus-driven map of the world. Token mechanisms and crypto economics underpin the elements of FOAM and empower the distributed users to coordinate and interact in a decentralized and permissionless fashion. “

Buying and Selling FOAM

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FOAM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FOAM should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FOAM using one of the exchanges listed above.

