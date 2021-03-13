FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Position Boosted by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. boosted its position in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,224 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in FMC were worth $945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMC. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in FMC by 7.5% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,206 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its position in FMC by 5.4% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 21,908 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in FMC by 4.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 157,239 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,653,000 after purchasing an additional 6,721 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in FMC by 4.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,374 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,052,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in FMC in the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Michael Finian Reilly sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.47, for a total transaction of $405,880.00. 0.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE FMC opened at $109.35 on Friday. FMC Co. has a one year low of $56.77 and a one year high of $123.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.14 billion, a PE ratio of 28.46, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $108.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.72.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.02). FMC had a return on equity of 30.81% and a net margin of 10.64%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Research analysts anticipate that FMC Co. will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.53%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FMC. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on FMC from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on FMC from $120.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. UBS Group increased their price objective on FMC from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on FMC from $145.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on FMC from $137.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.19.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. The company develop, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, which include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and disease, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

