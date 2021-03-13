Flux Power Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLUX) Director Michael Johnson Sells 10,000 Shares

Flux Power Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLUX) Director Michael Johnson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.23, for a total transaction of $112,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Michael Johnson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 3rd, Michael Johnson sold 43,936 shares of Flux Power stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.15, for a total transaction of $577,758.40.

NASDAQ FLUX traded down $0.64 on Friday, hitting $11.57. 114,115 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 306,517. Flux Power Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.80 and a 52 week high of $22.50. The company has a market capitalization of $145.70 million, a PE ratio of -4.67 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.61 and its 200 day moving average is $12.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $6.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.80 million. Analysts predict that Flux Power Holdings, Inc. will post -1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLUX. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Flux Power in the fourth quarter valued at $190,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Flux Power in the fourth quarter valued at $360,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flux Power in the fourth quarter valued at about $542,000. Mcdonald Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flux Power in the fourth quarter valued at about $806,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flux Power in the third quarter valued at about $1,152,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FLUX. Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Flux Power in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Flux Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th.

Flux Power Company Profile

Flux Power Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary Flux Power, Inc, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells rechargeable lithium-ion energy storage systems for electric forklifts, airport ground support equipment, and other industrial motive applications in the United States. It offers battery management system (BMS) that provides cell balancing, monitoring, and error reporting functions for battery systems.

