Flutter Entertainment (OTCMKTS:PDYPY) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Flutter Entertainment (OTCMKTS:PDYPY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Flutter Entertainment PLC is involved in bookmaking business. Its brands portfolio consists of Betfair, Paddy Power, Sportsbet, TVG and FanDuel. Flutter Entertainment PLC, formerly known as Paddy Power Betfair plc, is based in DUBLIN, Ireland. “

PDYPY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Peel Hunt cut shares of Flutter Entertainment from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $77.00.

Shares of PDYPY stock opened at $112.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $39.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.03 and a beta of 1.33. Flutter Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $30.43 and a fifty-two week high of $112.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $98.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.16.

About Flutter Entertainment

Flutter Entertainment PLC operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through PPB Online, Australia, PPB Retail, and US segments. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo and poker; and business-to-business services.

