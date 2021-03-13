Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) Shares Sold by Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd cut its holdings in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) by 56.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,536 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,487 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FND. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Floor & Decor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 5,670.0% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor during the third quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Floor & Decor during the 3rd quarter worth about $83,000. 96.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Floor & Decor alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Floor & Decor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Piper Sandler upgraded Floor & Decor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $124.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Floor & Decor from $77.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded Floor & Decor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Floor & Decor from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.52.

Shares of NYSE:FND traded down $2.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $92.86. 819 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 757,084. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $97.46 and its 200-day moving average is $86.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.01, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.90. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $24.36 and a one year high of $108.54.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $723.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $694.71 million. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 7.77%. On average, analysts forecast that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

In other Floor & Decor news, President Lisa Laube sold 26,000 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $2,496,000.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 126,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,176,544. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brian K. Robbins sold 2,585 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.44, for a total value of $251,882.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,970,653.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 81,816 shares of company stock valued at $7,858,705 over the last three months. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Floor & Decor Company Profile

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

Featured Story: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND).

Receive News & Ratings for Floor & Decor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Floor & Decor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.