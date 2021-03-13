Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) Holdings Trimmed by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. decreased its stake in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,444 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,338 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $5,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 45.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Floor & Decor in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Floor & Decor in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 5,670.0% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 60.3% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded Floor & Decor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Floor & Decor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $74.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Piper Sandler raised Floor & Decor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Floor & Decor from $77.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Floor & Decor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Floor & Decor has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.52.

FND opened at $94.12 on Friday. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.36 and a fifty-two week high of $108.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $97.38 and a 200-day moving average of $86.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $9.83 billion, a PE ratio of 57.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.90.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $723.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $694.71 million. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 7.77%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Thomas V. Taylor sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $4,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 244,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,494,656. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Victor Christopherson sold 3,231 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.20, for a total value of $310,822.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,600,284. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 81,816 shares of company stock worth $7,858,705. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Floor & Decor Company Profile

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

