FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund (NASDAQ:ASET) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund (NASDAQ:ASET) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the February 11th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund (NASDAQ:ASET) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 33,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $987,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 19.07% of FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASET opened at $31.98 on Friday. FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund has a 1 year low of $19.95 and a 1 year high of $31.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.39.

