FIX Upgrades Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) to Buy

FIX upgraded shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

TSLA has been the topic of several other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a sell rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday. Edward Jones initiated coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set a hold rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Tesla from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Tesla from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the company from $360.00 to $540.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Tesla from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $338.99.

TSLA opened at $693.73 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $769.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $590.44. Tesla has a 1-year low of $70.10 and a 1-year high of $900.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $665.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,393.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. Tesla had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tesla will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $595.08, for a total transaction of $1,097,327.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jerome M. Guillen sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $711.30, for a total transaction of $426,780.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,132,617.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 70,663 shares of company stock valued at $57,292,317. Insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Tesla by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 209,455 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $141,146,000 after acquiring an additional 13,318 shares during the last quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. purchased a new stake in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at $271,000. Hall Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at $882,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at $1,393,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at $474,000. 41.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

