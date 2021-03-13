Fisker (NYSE:FSR) Shares Up 10.2% on Analyst Upgrade

Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR)’s stock price rose 10.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Citigroup raised their price target on the stock from $26.00 to $31.00. The stock traded as high as $25.37 and last traded at $24.44. Approximately 21,345,867 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 12% from the average daily volume of 19,000,045 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.18.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. R. F. Lafferty initiated coverage on Fisker in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Fisker in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Wolfe Research raised shares of Fisker from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Fisker in a report on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of Fisker from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Fisker currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.50.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FSR. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Fisker during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in Fisker during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Fisker in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fisker during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fisker during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.67.

Fisker (NYSE:FSR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03.

About Fisker (NYSE:FSR)

Fisker, Inc designs and manufactures electric vehicles and mobility solutions. The company is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, California.

