First Washington CORP Sells 100 Shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

First Washington CORP lowered its stake in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. First Washington CORP’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $1,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NDAQ. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nasdaq in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in Nasdaq by 250.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in Nasdaq during the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Nasdaq by 152.4% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 56.0% in the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. 74.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NDAQ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Nasdaq from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $141.00 to $143.50 in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Loop Capital raised Nasdaq from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $143.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Nasdaq from $159.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. UBS Group raised Nasdaq from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $164.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Nasdaq from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.03.

Shares of Nasdaq stock traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $144.52. 15,162 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 940,476. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.66 and a 12-month high of $149.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.40, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $788.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $751.65 million. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 17.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.20%.

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.57, for a total value of $2,093,550.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,175,014.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ann M. Dennison sold 2,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.44, for a total value of $287,688.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,022 shares of company stock valued at $4,373,438. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The company's Market Services segment includes equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

