First Washington CORP Has $2.41 Million Stock Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

First Washington CORP lessened its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 40.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 79,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 53,300 shares during the period. First Washington CORP’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Miramar Capital LLC increased its holdings in Bank of America by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Miramar Capital LLC now owns 44,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 15,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 22,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bragg Financial Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Bank of America by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 24,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. 68.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bank of America alerts:

BAC stock traded up $0.51 on Friday, reaching $37.75. 2,336,559 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,082,344. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.54 and a 200-day moving average of $28.74. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $17.95 and a twelve month high of $37.79. The firm has a market cap of $325.68 billion, a PE ratio of 18.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $20.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.76 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 19.50%. Bank of America’s revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.90 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.49%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BAC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Bank of America from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Bank of America currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.23.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

Further Reading: Total Return

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.