First Washington CORP Acquires Shares of 168,190 EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS)

First Washington CORP acquired a new stake in shares of EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 168,190 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,564,000. EchoStar accounts for approximately 1.6% of First Washington CORP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. First Washington CORP owned 0.17% of EchoStar as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in EchoStar by 9.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 84,427 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,101,000 after purchasing an additional 6,994 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of EchoStar by 14.8% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 19,252 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 2,483 shares during the period. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co bought a new stake in shares of EchoStar in the fourth quarter worth about $4,952,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of EchoStar by 1.6% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 82,171 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aequim Alternative Investments LP grew its stake in shares of EchoStar by 121.0% in the fourth quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 66,300 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 36,300 shares during the last quarter. 42.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on SATS shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on EchoStar from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of EchoStar from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

NASDAQ SATS traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.40. The stock had a trading volume of 10,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 920,131. The stock has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of -28.15 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.47. EchoStar Co. has a 1 year low of $19.75 and a 1 year high of $36.09.

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $489.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $481.00 million. EchoStar had a negative net margin of 5.10% and a negative return on equity of 2.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.55) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that EchoStar Co. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other EchoStar news, insider Anders N. Johnson acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.45 per share, with a total value of $469,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $515,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 51.80% of the company’s stock.

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband satellite technologies and broadband Internet services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hughes and EchoStar Satellite Services (ESS). The Hughes segments offers broadband satellite technologies and Internet services for home and small to medium-sized businesses, and satellite services; and broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services, and communication solutions for aeronautical and government enterprises, as well as consumers.

