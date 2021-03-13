First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW) Shares Acquired by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW) by 43.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,382 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,466 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC owned 0.51% of First Trust Water ETF worth $3,706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Granger Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $15,662,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Water ETF by 70.3% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 11,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 4,612 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 141,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,539,000 after buying an additional 26,865 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 68,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,125,000 after buying an additional 5,272 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust Water ETF stock opened at $76.83 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.76. First Trust Water ETF has a 52-week low of $39.59 and a 52-week high of $77.94.

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

