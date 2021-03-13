First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) Shares Acquired by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) by 25.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,130 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,202 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF were worth $2,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CIBR. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 151.3% in the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 2,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:CIBR traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $42.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 835,628. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.10. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a twelve month low of $20.87 and a twelve month high of $46.69.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.