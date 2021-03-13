First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund (NASDAQ:QCLN) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund (NASDAQ:QCLN) saw a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 156,100 shares, a decrease of 54.0% from the February 11th total of 339,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 978,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

QCLN opened at $72.62 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $79.20 and a 200-day moving average of $67.74. First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund has a 12-month low of $16.14 and a 12-month high of $90.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCLN. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund by 62.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,127,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,180,000 after purchasing an additional 435,510 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund by 120.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 737,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,761,000 after purchasing an additional 402,395 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund by 216.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 586,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,219,000 after purchasing an additional 401,163 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund by 2,525.1% in the fourth quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 263,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,486,000 after purchasing an additional 253,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund by 121.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 269,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,960,000 after acquiring an additional 147,987 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund (the Fund), formerly First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge U.S. Liquid Series Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index (the Index) (formerly NASDAQ Clean Edge U.S.

