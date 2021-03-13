First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FGM) Short Interest Down 57.3% in February

First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FGM) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 13,200 shares, a drop of 57.3% from the February 11th total of 30,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Shares of First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $52.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,694. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.97. First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund has a 12-month low of $24.38 and a 12-month high of $53.36.

