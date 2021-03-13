First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 139,300 shares, an increase of 234.1% from the February 11th total of 41,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 513,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

FTCS stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $68.87. The stock had a trading volume of 299,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 546,567. The business has a 50-day moving average of $67.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.50. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 52-week low of $42.46 and a 52-week high of $69.14.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,068,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,656,000 after acquiring an additional 635,319 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,980,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,696,000 after acquiring an additional 853,848 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,617,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,698,000 after acquiring an additional 476,432 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,197,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,849,000 after acquiring an additional 73,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 979,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,138,000 after acquiring an additional 102,979 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

