First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Shares Acquired by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) by 66.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 17,075 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,804 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in First Solar were worth $1,689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of First Solar by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,672,907 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,253,603,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156,107 shares in the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in First Solar in the third quarter worth approximately $66,200,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in First Solar by 132.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 808,738 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $80,000,000 after acquiring an additional 460,878 shares during the period. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP grew its position in First Solar by 65.5% in the third quarter. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP now owns 891,286 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $59,002,000 after acquiring an additional 352,762 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in First Solar by 5,327.7% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 348,407 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $23,064,000 after acquiring an additional 341,988 shares during the period. 67.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FSLR has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on First Solar from $81.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on First Solar from $100.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. UBS Group lowered First Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded First Solar from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on First Solar from $92.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.47.

In other First Solar news, insider Michael Koralewski sold 1,822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.57, for a total value of $134,044.54. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,112 shares in the company, valued at $81,809.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CTO Raffi Garabedian sold 7,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.57, for a total value of $540,592.36. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 14,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,101,269.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,951 shares of company stock worth $3,246,620. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ FSLR opened at $81.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.21, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. First Solar, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.47 and a 12-month high of $112.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.59.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.19). First Solar had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The business had revenue of $609.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $713.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.02 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that First Solar, Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Modules segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

