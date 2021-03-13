First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) Receives $23.42 Average PT from Analysts

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.42.

Several research firms have weighed in on FQVLF. The Goldman Sachs Group raised First Quantum Minerals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. BNP Paribas raised First Quantum Minerals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. CIBC increased their price target on First Quantum Minerals from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on First Quantum Minerals from $18.00 to $22.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th.

Get First Quantum Minerals alerts:

FQVLF opened at $22.36 on Wednesday. First Quantum Minerals has a 1 year low of $3.33 and a 1 year high of $25.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $15.44 billion, a PE ratio of -49.69 and a beta of 2.20.

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. First Quantum Minerals had a negative return on equity of 0.45% and a negative net margin of 6.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter.

About First Quantum Minerals

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company operates mines, including the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Kansanshi copper-gold mine and copper smelter in Zambia; the Sentinel copper operation in North Western Province of Zambia; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; and the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland.

Further Reading: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for First Quantum Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Quantum Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.