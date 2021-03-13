First Pacific Advisors LP Has $5.93 Million Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

First Pacific Advisors LP cut its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 97.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,660 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,126,615 shares during the quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $5,930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its position in Microsoft by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 1,780 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Microsoft by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 8,996 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,001,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,951 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,132 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bender Robert & Associates increased its holdings in Microsoft by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Bender Robert & Associates now owns 11,170 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,484,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 69.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total transaction of $4,398,576.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 593,915 shares in the company, valued at $142,302,034. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley purchased 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $236.80 per share, for a total transaction of $1,018,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,190,156.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $235.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $1.78 trillion, a P/E ratio of 38.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $132.52 and a 52 week high of $246.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $236.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $219.95.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.39. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. The firm had revenue of $43.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

MSFT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Pritchard Capital boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $272.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $260.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Microsoft from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.28.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

