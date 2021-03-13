First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.60.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Stephens lowered First Midwest Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. TheStreet upgraded First Midwest Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on First Midwest Bancorp from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday.

NASDAQ:FMBI traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.93. 756,310 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 868,388. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. First Midwest Bancorp has a twelve month low of $10.31 and a twelve month high of $24.04. The stock has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 22.73 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.79 and a 200 day moving average of $15.01.

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.14. First Midwest Bancorp had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 6.02%. Equities research analysts anticipate that First Midwest Bancorp will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. First Midwest Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 28.28%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 238.2% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 297.4% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of First Midwest Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in First Midwest Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.29% of the company’s stock.

About First Midwest Bancorp

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Midwest Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as various types of short-term and long-term certificates of deposit. Its loan products include working capital loans; accounts receivable financing; inventory and equipment financing; sector-based lending, including healthcare, asset-based lending, structured finance, and syndications; agricultural loans; and mortgages, home equity lines and loans, personal loans, specialty loans, and consumer secured and unsecured loans, as well as funding for the construction, purchase, refinance, or improvement of commercial real estate properties.

