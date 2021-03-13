First Mercantile Trust Co. Trims Stock Holdings in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX)

First Mercantile Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,096 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,492 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Flex were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FLEX. Sound Shore Management Inc CT purchased a new stake in shares of Flex in the third quarter worth approximately $68,123,000. FIL Ltd grew its stake in Flex by 156.9% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,845,162 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $141,056,000 after purchasing an additional 4,791,187 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new position in Flex in the third quarter worth approximately $13,915,000. Pendal Group Limited bought a new stake in Flex during the 4th quarter valued at $12,610,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Flex by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,628,979 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $140,686,000 after acquiring an additional 599,705 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

FLEX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Flex from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Flex from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Flex from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on Flex from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Flex from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.31.

FLEX stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.03. The stock had a trading volume of 49,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,933,371. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Flex Ltd. has a twelve month low of $5.36 and a twelve month high of $20.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.56, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.58.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.23 billion. Flex had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 1.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Flex Ltd. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO David P. Bennett sold 6,372 shares of Flex stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total transaction of $110,617.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Scott Offer sold 121,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.74, for a total value of $2,026,728.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 366,508 shares of company stock worth $6,301,752. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through High Reliability Solutions, Industrial and Emerging Industries, Communications & Enterprise Compute, and Consumer Technologies Group segments.

