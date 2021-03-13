First Mercantile Trust Co. Trims Stake in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

First Mercantile Trust Co. reduced its position in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) by 14.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,368 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 415 shares during the quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in PVH were worth $222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PVH. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of PVH during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Infini Master Fund purchased a new position in shares of PVH during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of PVH by 85.1% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 411 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PVH during the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of PVH by 87.4% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,072 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. 96.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Michael A. Shaffer sold 23,325 shares of PVH stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.92, for a total transaction of $2,517,234.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PVH opened at $107.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.69 and a beta of 2.33. PVH Corp. has a twelve month low of $28.40 and a twelve month high of $110.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $96.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.33.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PVH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of PVH from $87.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of PVH from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of PVH from $92.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of PVH from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of PVH from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.00.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's and women's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, outerwear, luggage products, swimwear, swim products, handbags, accessories, footwear, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, bath products, cosmetics, furnishings, small leather goods, accessories, and other products.

