First Mercantile Trust Co. Sells 670 Shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB)

First Mercantile Trust Co. lowered its holdings in Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,334 shares of the company’s stock after selling 670 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Cooper Tire & Rubber were worth $256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Cooper Tire & Rubber by 1.6% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 114,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,614,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Cooper Tire & Rubber by 66.3% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 688,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,823,000 after acquiring an additional 274,436 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Cooper Tire & Rubber in the fourth quarter valued at $357,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cooper Tire & Rubber in the third quarter valued at $507,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Cooper Tire & Rubber by 554.2% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,000 after acquiring an additional 20,821 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Cooper Tire & Rubber alerts:

CTB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Standpoint Research restated a “sell” rating on shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.50.

Cooper Tire & Rubber stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $57.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 898,020. Cooper Tire & Rubber has a 1-year low of $13.82 and a 1-year high of $59.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.49. The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.72 and a beta of 1.53.

Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.17). Cooper Tire & Rubber had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The firm had revenue of $728.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $732.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. Cooper Tire & Rubber’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cooper Tire & Rubber will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. Cooper Tire & Rubber’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.99%.

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company Profile

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells replacement tires in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through Americas Tire Operations and International Tire Operations segments. It offers passenger car, light truck, truck and bus radial (TBR), motorcycle, and racing tires, as well as tire retread materials; and markets and distributes racing, TBR, and motorcycle tires.

Further Reading: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper Tire & Rubber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper Tire & Rubber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.