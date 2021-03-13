First Mercantile Trust Co. Sells 50 Shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

First Mercantile Trust Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Valmont Industries were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in Valmont Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Valmont Industries by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Valmont Industries by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Valmont Industries by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 60,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,538,000 after acquiring an additional 6,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Valmont Industries by 57.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 156,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,457,000 after acquiring an additional 57,104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Valmont Industries stock opened at $248.51 on Friday. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.60 and a 12-month high of $248.95. The stock has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.94 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $221.81 and its 200-day moving average is $170.44.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.40. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 14.25% and a net margin of 5.06%. The company had revenue of $798.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.98 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 7.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. This is a boost from Valmont Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.50%.

Separately, DA Davidson boosted their target price on Valmont Industries from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.00.

In related news, CEO Stephen G. Kaniewski sold 17,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.86, for a total transaction of $4,154,287.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,244,691.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Thomas Mitchell Parnell sold 143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.70, for a total value of $32,132.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,470 shares in the company, valued at $555,009. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 59,562 shares of company stock worth $13,914,674. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Valmont Industries Company Profile

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States, Australia, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

