First Mercantile Trust Co. Sells 449 Shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM)

First Mercantile Trust Co. lowered its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) by 10.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,855 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 449 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care were worth $369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TNDM. Delphi Management Partners VIII L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the fourth quarter valued at $95,680,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 248.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 705,789 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $44,818,000 after acquiring an additional 503,482 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 1,022.5% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 552,088 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $52,825,000 after acquiring an additional 502,903 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital LLP raised its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 5,665.2% during the third quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 255,573 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $29,008,000 after acquiring an additional 251,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 407.2% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 292,071 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $33,150,000 after acquiring an additional 234,490 shares during the last quarter. 88.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Tandem Diabetes Care presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.36.

In other news, Director Kim D. Blickenstaff sold 9,150 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $850,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Kim D. Blickenstaff sold 13,598 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.48, for a total transaction of $1,257,543.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TNDM opened at $87.60 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.61, a quick ratio of 4.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -108.15 and a beta of 0.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.52. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.69 and a 12 month high of $123.74.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical device company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.10. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative net margin of 11.10% and a negative return on equity of 10.98%. Equities analysts predict that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Tandem Diabetes Care

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

