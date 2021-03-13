First Mercantile Trust Co. Sells 216 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

First Mercantile Trust Co. lowered its stake in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,624 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 216 shares during the quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALB. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Albemarle by 199.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 88,712 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $13,087,000 after acquiring an additional 59,096 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Albemarle in the 4th quarter valued at $1,845,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Albemarle by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 196,762 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $17,567,000 after acquiring an additional 3,222 shares during the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in Albemarle in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank bought a new position in Albemarle in the 4th quarter valued at $271,000. 86.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Albemarle news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,478 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.89, for a total value of $227,449.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,695 shares in the company, valued at $6,724,223.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Scott Tozier sold 1,521 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.89, for a total value of $234,066.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 55,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,603,220.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 18,477 shares of company stock valued at $2,818,196. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Citigroup raised Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Albemarle from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Cowen assumed coverage on Albemarle in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital raised Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $174.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.04.

Shares of NYSE ALB opened at $152.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.59. Albemarle Co. has a 1-year low of $48.89 and a 1-year high of $188.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $159.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.04.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.07. Albemarle had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 11.77%. The firm had revenue of $879.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $876.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This is a boost from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.50%.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

