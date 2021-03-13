First Mercantile Trust Co. Sells 191 Shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

First Mercantile Trust Co. lessened its stake in shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 191 shares during the quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CLH. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 1.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 118,367 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,632,000 after buying an additional 1,894 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors during the third quarter worth $411,000. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 4.2% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 15,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $847,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors during the third quarter worth $447,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 16.2% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 37,417 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,097,000 after buying an additional 5,224 shares during the last quarter. 87.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Andrea Robertson sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.42, for a total transaction of $134,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,060,789.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Louis Battles sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.39, for a total transaction of $863,900.00. Insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

CLH traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $89.80. The company had a trading volume of 2,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,162. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.45 and a 52 week high of $91.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.73 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $84.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.84.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $796.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $802.62 million. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 9.35%. Research analysts predict that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Clean Harbors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $70.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Clean Harbors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.00.

Clean Harbors Company Profile

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental, energy, and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack services, which comprise collection, identification and categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

