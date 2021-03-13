First Mercantile Trust Co. Sells 131 Shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

First Mercantile Trust Co. decreased its position in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,592 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 131 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Universal Display by 60.9% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,392,655 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $251,708,000 after acquiring an additional 526,921 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Universal Display by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,000,587 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $361,254,000 after purchasing an additional 377,553 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Universal Display by 201.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 364,167 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $83,686,000 after buying an additional 243,448 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 156,745.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 202,330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,926,000 after buying an additional 202,201 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 96.1% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 187,152 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,008,000 after buying an additional 91,707 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ OLED opened at $212.27 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $228.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $212.11. Universal Display Co. has a 52 week low of $105.11 and a 52 week high of $262.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.00 billion, a PE ratio of 95.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.43.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.49. Universal Display had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 27.22%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Universal Display Co. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from Universal Display’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio is 18.18%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on OLED. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of Universal Display in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Universal Display from $214.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Universal Display from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Universal Display from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Roth Capital raised Universal Display from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $251.13.

In other news, CFO Sidney D. Rosenblatt sold 50,356 shares of Universal Display stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.15, for a total value of $11,740,501.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 20, 2020, it owned, exclusively licenses, or had sole rights to sublicense approximately 5,000 issued and pending patents worldwide.

