First Mercantile Trust Co. Reduces Stock Position in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

First Mercantile Trust Co. lowered its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) by 12.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 865 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 121 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,212,598 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,208,089,000 after buying an additional 1,259,683 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,316,809 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $951,194,000 after buying an additional 76,268 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,042,165 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $298,872,000 after buying an additional 267,631 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 15.5% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 452,299 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $98,787,000 after acquiring an additional 60,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodson Capital Management LP increased its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 26.0% in the third quarter. Woodson Capital Management LP now owns 441,058 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $97,037,000 after acquiring an additional 91,058 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DECK traded up $1.59 on Friday, hitting $328.73. 2,351 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 356,213. The company has a market capitalization of $9.26 billion, a PE ratio of 29.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $317.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $272.91. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a one year low of $78.70 and a one year high of $340.58.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $8.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.01 by $1.98. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $965.20 million. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 26.81%. On average, equities analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Deckers Outdoor news, CEO David Powers sold 5,674 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total value of $1,787,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 85,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,809,650. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.73, for a total transaction of $144,865.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 26,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,644,815.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,870 shares of company stock valued at $9,125,104 in the last three months. 1.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on DECK. Citigroup increased their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $310.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $302.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $346.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $388.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $365.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.00.

About Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sport sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

