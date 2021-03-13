First Mercantile Trust Co. Purchases 1,427 Shares of NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR)

First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in shares of NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) by 24.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,273 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,427 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in NCR were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NCR. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in NCR by 2,203.5% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,088,283 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $46,235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,997,628 shares in the last quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. purchased a new position in NCR during the third quarter valued at $31,068,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its stake in shares of NCR by 57.1% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 3,720,567 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $82,375,000 after buying an additional 1,352,741 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of NCR by 76.8% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,560,017 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $58,610,000 after buying an additional 677,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NCR by 543.6% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 691,228 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $15,304,000 after buying an additional 583,825 shares in the last quarter. 88.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on NCR. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of NCR from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of NCR from $39.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of NCR from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NCR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of NCR from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.89.

Shares of NYSE:NCR traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,328,497. NCR Co. has a 52 week low of $10.55 and a 52 week high of $39.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 1.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.71.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. NCR had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 24.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that NCR Co. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other NCR news, EVP Adrian Button sold 3,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.32, for a total transaction of $132,273.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,348.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

NCR Company Profile

NCR Corporation provides software and services worldwide. It operates through Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Other segments. The Banking segment offers solutions for financial services industry, including digital banking, branch transformation, and digital connected services; software solutions and platforms, such as a multi-vendor ATM management systems software application suites; payment processing software; fraud and loss prevention applications; and cash management and video banking software, as well as related hardware products comprise ATMs, interactive teller machines, cash dispensers, and image processing and check hardware.

