First Mercantile Trust Co. Lowers Holdings in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX)

First Mercantile Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) by 21.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,822 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,015 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in TG Therapeutics were worth $199,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 46.7% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 851 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $104,000. Vigilare Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Tatro Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $208,000. 65.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TGTX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of TG Therapeutics from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TG Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of TG Therapeutics from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.67.

Shares of TG Therapeutics stock opened at $49.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a PE ratio of -23.50 and a beta of 2.28. TG Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.34 and a twelve month high of $56.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.46. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.14). TG Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 151,798.69% and a negative return on equity of 223.96%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TG Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About TG Therapeutics

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of various treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. The company develops a robust B-cell directed research and development platform for identification of key B-cell pathways of interest and rapid clinical testing.

