First Mercantile Trust Co. Has $235,000 Stake in American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD)

First Mercantile Trust Co. decreased its holdings in shares of American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,503 shares of the company’s stock after selling 244 shares during the quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in American Woodmark were worth $235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in American Woodmark by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,618,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,757,000 after acquiring an additional 135,299 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its position in American Woodmark by 27.3% during the third quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 641,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,404,000 after acquiring an additional 137,796 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in American Woodmark by 2.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 449,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,166,000 after acquiring an additional 12,253 shares in the last quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in American Woodmark by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 334,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,370,000 after acquiring an additional 8,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY raised its position in American Woodmark by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 324,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,454,000 after acquiring an additional 78,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Vance W. Tang sold 1,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total transaction of $148,470.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,066,460. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of American Woodmark in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Woodmark currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.50.

Shares of AMWD opened at $106.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 27.99 and a beta of 2.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $94.84 and its 200-day moving average is $90.93. American Woodmark Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.30 and a fifty-two week high of $108.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.13). American Woodmark had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 14.88%. Analysts predict that American Woodmark Co. will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Woodmark Profile

American Woodmark Corp. manufactures and distributes kitchen cabinets and vanities for the remodeling and new home construction markets. It operates through the American Woodmark, Timberlake, Shenandoah Cabinetry, Waypoint Living Spaces, Estate by RSI, Continental Cabinets, VillaBath by RSI, Stor-It-All and Professional Cabinet Solutions.

