First Mercantile Trust Co. Has $205,000 Position in Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS)

First Mercantile Trust Co. trimmed its position in Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,687 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 387 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Century Communities were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Century Communities in the fourth quarter worth $692,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Century Communities in the 3rd quarter valued at $402,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Century Communities by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 44,192 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,871,000 after buying an additional 723 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Century Communities during the 4th quarter worth $1,998,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Century Communities by 2.2% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 64,166 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,716,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. 93.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Century Communities alerts:

NYSE CCS opened at $61.61 on Friday. Century Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.04 and a 52 week high of $65.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 1.94.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The construction company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $1.00. Century Communities had a net margin of 5.65% and a return on equity of 14.90%. The company had revenue of $987.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $930.03 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Century Communities, Inc. will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush upgraded Century Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on shares of Century Communities in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set a “positive” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Century Communities from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Century Communities from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.40.

In other Century Communities news, CEO Robert J. Francescon sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $4,500,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 403,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,207,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 13.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Century Communities

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its home buyers.

Recommended Story: Systematic Risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS).

Receive News & Ratings for Century Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.