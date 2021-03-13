First Mercantile Trust Co. Has $194,000 Stake in John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT)

First Mercantile Trust Co. lowered its position in John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in John Bean Technologies were worth $194,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBT. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of John Bean Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $121,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of John Bean Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $147,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of John Bean Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $155,000. Shelton Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of John Bean Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH acquired a new position in shares of John Bean Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $214,000.

JBT has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of John Bean Technologies from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of John Bean Technologies from $95.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of John Bean Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of John Bean Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of John Bean Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.40.

NYSE JBT opened at $142.98 on Friday. John Bean Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $56.17 and a 1 year high of $151.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.03 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $131.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.73.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.13. John Bean Technologies had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 24.17%. The firm had revenue of $439.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that John Bean Technologies Co. will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. John Bean Technologies’s payout ratio is 8.06%.

In other news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.49, for a total value of $36,447.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 50,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,088,471.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David C. Burdakin sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.25, for a total transaction of $601,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,447,528. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,657 shares of company stock valued at $1,411,147. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech segments. It offers poultry processing, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, weighing, and X-ray food inspection.

